Perpetual Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $25.86 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol token can currently be bought for $7.65 or 0.00013239 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market cap of $166.83 million and approximately $25.86 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00059196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00217628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.53 or 0.00940067 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00078132 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029600 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 tokens. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

Perpetual Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.