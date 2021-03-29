PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $1.34

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.336 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26.

PetroChina has increased its dividend payment by 16.5% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PTR traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.89. 128,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,101. The company has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina has a 1 year low of $27.67 and a 1 year high of $41.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.35%. On average, research analysts forecast that PetroChina will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

