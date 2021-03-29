Petrofac (POFCY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS: POFCY) in the last few weeks:

3/25/2021 – Petrofac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

3/17/2021 – Petrofac had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/17/2021 – Petrofac had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/10/2021 – Petrofac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY stock remained flat at $$0.67 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,964. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Petrofac Limited has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $463.52 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

