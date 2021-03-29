Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental Sells 11,500,000 Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE WES traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 836,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 3.77. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $20.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average is $13.47.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $647.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.07 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.99%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WES. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,321,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,085,000 after buying an additional 891,972 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 690.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas, NGLs, and condensate.

