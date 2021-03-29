Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stake Boosted by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 4.3% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

NYSE PFE traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $36.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,056,520. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $201.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.