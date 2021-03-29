Phala Network (PHA) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $35.58 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00001709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded up 18.9% against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $174.57 million and $35.58 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00048926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.46 or 0.00628695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00067004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.