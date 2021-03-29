Phantasma Energy Price Up 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Phantasma Energy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0899 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and $77,785.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00058704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00219039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $546.10 or 0.00951832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00050969 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00078623 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029510 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Token Profile

Phantasma Energy's total supply is 44,654,059 tokens. The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io

Phantasma Energy Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

