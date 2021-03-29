Phantomx Price Tops $0.0074 on Major Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (CURRENCY:PNX) traded up 1,586.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. During the last seven days, Phantomx has traded up 1,558.8% against the dollar. Phantomx has a market cap of $361,278.35 and approximately $18,512.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantomx token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phantomx alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.00368189 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004893 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00030067 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,206.07 or 0.05583480 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000155 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Phantomx Token Profile

PNX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 tokens. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Phantomx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phantomx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantomx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.