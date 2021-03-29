Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) Shares Gap Up to $26.23

Pharvaris B.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.23, but opened at $27.22. Pharvaris B.V. shares last traded at $25.82, with a volume of 365 shares.

PHVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pharvaris B.V. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.86.

Pharvaris B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. It operates in the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United States.

