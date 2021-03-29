Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0184 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 29th. Over the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and $57.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phoenixcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,416.83 or 1.00074692 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00034769 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.53 or 0.00300707 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $212.69 or 0.00370701 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.25 or 0.00722014 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00105712 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,245,125 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phoenixcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoenixcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.