Phoenixcoin Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $1.46 million and $325.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,469.23 or 1.00088376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00034971 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010547 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00299276 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.86 or 0.00375062 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $364.11 or 0.00657007 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00088960 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 82,239,300 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

