PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.52 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. One PhoenixDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0972 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a total market capitalization of $5.52 million and approximately $191,943.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PhoenixDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00059122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.71 or 0.00217825 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $556.62 or 0.00956838 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00051442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00078723 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00029534 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,837,758 tokens. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . PhoenixDAO’s official website is phoenixdao.io

PhoenixDAO Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PhoenixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PhoenixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.