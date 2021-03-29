Phoneum Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Phoneum token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $322,038.37 and approximately $10,834.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum (PHT) is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,180,668,583 tokens. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum

Phoneum Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

