Phore (PHR) Price Tops $0.49 on Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Phore has a market capitalization of $11.71 million and $22,673.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020647 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 23,648,098 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

