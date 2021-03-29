PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of PHX Energy Services stock traded down C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$2.80. 29,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a market cap of C$140.46 million and a P/E ratio of -19.19. PHX Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.05.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$54.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million. Analysts predict that PHX Energy Services will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PHX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Brown bought 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.90 per share, with a total value of C$76,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 129,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$376,817.30. Also, Senior Officer John Michael Hooks bought 79,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$224,238.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,307,036. Insiders have bought 123,700 shares of company stock valued at $348,241 over the last three months.

About PHX Energy Services

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

