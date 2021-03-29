PIBBLE (PIB) Price Up 30.7% This Week

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $150.88 million and approximately $12.86 million worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

PIBBLE Token Profile

PIBBLE is a token. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,347,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

PIBBLE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

