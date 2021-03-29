PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Up 135.1% in March

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 135.1% from the February 28th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter.

PGP stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

