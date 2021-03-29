Pinkcoin (PINK) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $37,460.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.79 or 0.00370719 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004967 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00028990 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.71 or 0.05185984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 451,493,849 coins and its circulating supply is 426,233,413 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.