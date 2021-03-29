Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

PNFP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $90,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,905,858.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Insiders sold a total of 97,774 shares of company stock valued at $7,929,890 over the last ninety days. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,848,000 after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 193,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,333,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $92.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $31.84 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

