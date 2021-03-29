Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,286 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $11,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,482,000 after acquiring an additional 380,486 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,396,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,866 shares in the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 853,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 137,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Shares of PNW opened at $80.22 on Monday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $67.29 and a twelve month high of $91.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $740.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

