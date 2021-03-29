Pinterest’s (PINS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $94.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinterest to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

NYSE:PINS opened at $69.07 on Monday. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.75.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $201,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,859,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,117,542 shares of company stock valued at $83,855,865.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,469,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after buying an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 26,737,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,820,000 after buying an additional 4,714,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,015,000 after buying an additional 21,605,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

