Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 136.4% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HNW opened at $14.61 on Monday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HNW. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $797,000.

About Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.