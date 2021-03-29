Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $196.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

PXD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Johnson Rice reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $146.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

NYSE:PXD opened at $162.68 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.19 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,668 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,297,000 after buying an additional 489,671 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $182,676,000 after buying an additional 14,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.