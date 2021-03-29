Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) Trading 1.9% Higher

Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC)’s share price traded up 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $85.25 and last traded at $81.10. 90,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 93,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.62.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Piper Jaffray Companies Company Profile (NYSE:PJC)

Piper Jaffray Companies operates as an investment bank and asset management firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company's Capital Markets segment offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

