Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 37.67% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $77.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $43.68 and a 52 week high of $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average of $64.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $78,000. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,458 shares of company stock worth $481,019 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

