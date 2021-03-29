Pirate Chain Trading Down 4.3% This Week (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $54.48 million and approximately $91,957.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

