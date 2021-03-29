Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0008 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $4.03 million and $2.32 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00618741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a token. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.