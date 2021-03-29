PIVX Trading 29.3% Higher This Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for about $1.63 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIVX has traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar. PIVX has a market cap of $105.99 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008377 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

