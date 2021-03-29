Plains GP’s (PAGP) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average of $8.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.24. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. On average, analysts predict that Plains GP will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in Plains GP by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 19,377,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,735,000 after buying an additional 1,082,200 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Plains GP by 65.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,207,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,029 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Plains GP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,708,176 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,820,000 after purchasing an additional 599,056 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 300.2% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 11,312,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $106,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485,689 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 69.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 9,675,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

