Plair Reaches Market Cap of $6.19 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 29th. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Plair has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Plair has a market cap of $6.19 million and $135,750.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00023163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00047985 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.17 or 0.00616932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00023845 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Plair Profile

PLA is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official website is plair.life . The official message board for Plair is medium.com/plairlife

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

Buying and Selling Plair

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plair using one of the exchanges listed above.

