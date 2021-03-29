Playcent (PCNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $920,117.00

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. Playcent has a market cap of $7.12 million and $920,117.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playcent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Playcent has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00220591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $554.67 or 0.00961788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00079402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,931 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

