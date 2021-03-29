PlayFuel 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.45 Million (PLF)

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a market capitalization of $8.69 million and approximately $7.45 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PlayFuel

PlayFuel (PLF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

