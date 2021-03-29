Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0233 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

TSE:PLZ.UN traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.00. 36,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,045. Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$2.65 and a twelve month high of C$4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.56, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.60.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.