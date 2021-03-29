Pmeer 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $338,560.00 (PMEER)

Pmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Pmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pmeer has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Pmeer has a total market cap of $1.96 million and $338,560.00 worth of Pmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00059265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00220591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $554.67 or 0.00961788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00051225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00079402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029948 BTC.

Pmeer Coin Profile

Pmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 85,581,490 coins. Pmeer’s official website is www.qitmeer.net

Pmeer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pmeer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

