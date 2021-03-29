PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.41. 1,609 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.55.

Specifically, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 35,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total value of $1,179,361.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $4.80. On average, research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,393,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,077,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,350,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,536,000 after purchasing an additional 500,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.