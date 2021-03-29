Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Shares of PII stock opened at $133.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.52 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 3,542.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,135,000 after buying an additional 5,212,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $247,958,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 27,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,411,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,472 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

