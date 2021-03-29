Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $162.00 at Raymond James

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $147.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.
Shares of PII stock opened at $133.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.52 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.52 and its 200 day moving average is $105.48. Polaris has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $140.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 24,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $3,318,794.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,751,765.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,821 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,195. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 3,542.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,359,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,135,000 after buying an additional 5,212,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $247,958,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 27,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,411,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,472 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 9,905.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,329,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,547,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
