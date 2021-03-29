Polyient Games Governance Token Market Capitalization Achieves $7.48 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $7.48 million and approximately $5,061.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can now be bought for about $422.10 or 0.00734165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,732 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

