Polymath (POLY) Market Capitalization Hits $408.94 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 29th. Polymath has a total market cap of $408.94 million and approximately $166.62 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00337234 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000093 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004294 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000573 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000732 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,032,304 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network

Buying and Selling Polymath

