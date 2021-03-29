PolySwarm (NCT) Price Up 58.4% This Week

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 34.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $126,460.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded up 58.4% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022560 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.11 or 0.00618741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00066906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00027169 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

