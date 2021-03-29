Power Ledger (POWR) Trading 28% Higher Over Last Week

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and $129.79 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Power Ledger has traded 28% higher against the US dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022839 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048650 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00627638 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00025031 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 435,947,654 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

