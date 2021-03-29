PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Increased by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 84.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,552 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 5,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,359 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter valued at $689,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 36,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $154.82 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.92. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.01 and a twelve month high of $154.94. The company has a market cap of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.32.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

