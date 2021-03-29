Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Down 7.6%

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.92. 25,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,841,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PGEN. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Precigen in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 150.85%. Equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 9,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,462.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,597.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $102,189.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,514.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $357,583. Corporate insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Precigen by 152.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,750,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after buying an additional 2,265,972 shares during the period. Third Security LLC lifted its holdings in Precigen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 84,021,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,075,000 after buying an additional 1,230,812 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Precigen during the 1st quarter worth about $2,245,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Precigen during the 4th quarter worth about $4,154,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Precigen by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 770,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,857,000 after buying an additional 235,385 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

