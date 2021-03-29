Presidio Property Trust, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 5th (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust’s (NASDAQ:SQFT) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 5th. Presidio Property Trust had issued 500,000 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $2,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of NASDAQ:SQFT opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79. Presidio Property Trust has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQFT. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

