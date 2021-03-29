PressOne (PRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $64,093.00

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 63.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. PressOne has a market capitalization of $15.93 million and approximately $64,093.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PressOne token can now be purchased for about $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PressOne has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00022826 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00048657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00628118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00067184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00025008 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PressOne (PRS) is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PressOne is press.one

PressOne Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PressOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

