Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 498,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,820 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 1.00% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $17,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,301,000 after buying an additional 338,671 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,427,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 873,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,463,000 after purchasing an additional 325,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after purchasing an additional 72,043 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PBH opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,157.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

