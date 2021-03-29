Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after buying an additional 157,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $468.10 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.71 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock worth $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.68.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.