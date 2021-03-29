Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 1,171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HD. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

Shares of HD opened at $301.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $273.57 and its 200-day moving average is $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.00 and a fifty-two week high of $304.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

