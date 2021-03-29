Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 881,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.29% of Lowe’s Companies worth $337,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOW opened at $191.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average of $165.52. The company has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

