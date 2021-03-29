Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.89% of Brown & Brown worth $254,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $46.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

