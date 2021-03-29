Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 6.24% of Element Solutions worth $273,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

ESI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $21.02.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

